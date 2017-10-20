Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Set for backup minutes behind Howard
O'Bryant is expected to serve as the backup center Friday against Atlanta.
With Cody Zeller (knee) ruled out Friday, O'Bryant should see a slight bump in minutes as the primary backup to Dwight Howard. Frank Kaminsky will also likely see some time at the five, though it's also possible O'Bryant, a former second-round pick by Milwaukee, could slide down to power forward. Regardless, O'Bryant remains a relatively low-upside commodity in DFS contests.
