O'Bryant is expected to serve as the backup center Friday against Atlanta.

With Cody Zeller (knee) ruled out Friday, O'Bryant should see a slight bump in minutes as the primary backup to Dwight Howard. Frank Kaminsky will also likely see some time at the five, though it's also possible O'Bryant, a former second-round pick by Milwaukee, could slide down to power forward. Regardless, O'Bryant remains a relatively low-upside commodity in DFS contests.