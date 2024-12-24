Green totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.

Despite a solid workload, Green had a quiet night on the stat sheet. That's been the case for most of December, as well. Over his last nine games, Green has seen 30.9 minutes per night with averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.