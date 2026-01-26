Green provided 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-93 win over Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old wing was one of eight Hornets to score in double digits during the rout. Green continues to fill a small but consistent role in the rotation, but his production has been anything but -- he's topped 10 points only twice in 14 January games, while failing to score a point at all in four of those contests.