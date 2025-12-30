Green produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks.

Miles Bridges suffered an ankle injury during this contest and was unable to return, making Green someone to monitor if he misses additional time. Green has eight appearances to his name this season with averages of 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 15.4 minutes per contest.