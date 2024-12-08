Green supplied 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Green was one of two starters who eclipsed the 15-point mark in this game, with Brandon Miller being the other. With the Hornets so depleted, Green is likely to experience an uptick in offensive touches going forward. He's scored at least 15 points in three of his last five outings.