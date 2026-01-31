Green (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Green popped up on Friday's injury report as probable due to left Achilles tendinopathy, but the sixth-year pro has been given the green light to play in Saturday's matinee. He has failed to reach double-digit points in nine of his last 10 outings and has averaged 15.7 minutes per game off the bench over that span, so his availability won't move the needle too much in most fantasy formats.