Green accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 129-126 loss to the Bulls.

Green made his return to the court, suiting up for the first time this season. A shoulder injury has kept Green on the sideline, although he appeared untroubled during his time on the floor. While it is good to see him back, the path to minutes is far from clear, especially once the roster is fully healthy. As always, the situation in Charlotte is worth keeping an eye on, given recent history. However, Green is not someone who needs to be prioritized outside of deeper leagues at this stage.