Green posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.

Green logged a season-high 25 minutes, just the second time he has seen at least 20 minutes since making his season debut on Dec 12. Although he has been able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation, the production has been far from adequate. Through 11 games, he has averaged just 5.0 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 16.1 minutes per contest.