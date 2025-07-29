Green (shoulder) may not be ready for training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Boone reports that there is "no definitive work on his recovery timetable," to be clear. Green underwent surgery on June 20 to address the instability in his left shoulder, putting his status for Opening Night in jeopardy. In 68 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a career-high 1.1 steals per game.