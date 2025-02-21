Green closed Thursday's 129-115 loss to Denver with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

The fifth-year forward produced season highs in points and three-pointers, stepping into a bigger offensive role with LaMelo Bell (ankle) unavailable. Green has attempted 12 or more shots in each of the last two games Ball has missed, the only times he's seen that kind of volume since Dec. 13. Green has scored in double digits in seven of his last 11 appearances, averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes a contest during that span, while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. If Ball needs additional time off to manage his ankle -- Charlotte plays another back-to-back set Monday in Sacramento and Tuesday at Golden State -- Green could be a strong DFS value option.