Charlotte assigned Green (shoulder) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Green, who has yet to make his season debut while recovering from left shoulder surgery he underwent in June, is getting closer to a return. He's expected to practice with the Swarm on Tuesday and will likely be recalled shortly after. He remains without an official target date for making his 2025-26 debut, but it could happen shortly after the Hornets conclude their three-game road trip Friday in Toronto.