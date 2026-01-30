site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Josh Green: Probable for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Green is probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left Achilles tendinopathy.
Green is dealing with some pain in his left Achilles, but it's not expected to keep him out of Saturday's game. Check back closer to tipoff for official word on Green's status.
