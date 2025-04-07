Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis.

Green will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left shoulder injury. There's no clear timetable for the 24-year-old's return to game action, though with only three games remaining after Tuesday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Hornets exercise caution with Green. HIs next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Raptors. Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries are candidates for increased roles due to Green being sidelined.