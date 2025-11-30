Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Josh Green: Remains out indefinitely
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Green has yet to make his season debut while recovering from left shoulder surgery he underwent in June. He can be considered week-to-week until the Hornets provide an update on his timetable for a return.