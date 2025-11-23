site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Josh Green: Remains out indefinitely
RotoWire Staff
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks and remains out indefinitely.
Green has yet to play this season, and the Hornets haven't released an update. Until they do, he can be considered week-to-week.
