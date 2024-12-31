Green notched 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Green reached double figures for the second straight game, stepping up for the shorthanded Hornets -- Charlotte was without LaMelo Ball (wrist), Brandon Miller (ankle), Tre Mann (back) and Cody Martin (knee). Green is typically a low-usage defensive specialist, but could be an attractive streaming option until the Hornets get some of their firepower back.
More News
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Another quiet showing•
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Season-high four steals Monday•
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Fills stat sheet Saturday•
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Another strong showing from deep•
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Poor production despite start•
-
Hornets' Josh Green: Posts solid scoring production•