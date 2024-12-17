Green logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to the 76ers.

The fifth-year wing has begun making a consistent impact with his defense. While Monday's four pilfers were a season high, Green has recorded multiple steals in five of the last eight games, averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.8 threes and 1.6 assists over that stretch.