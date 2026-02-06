Green produced 14 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 victory over Houston.

The four steals were a season high for Green, who still hasn't been consistent enough to warrant much attention in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. Green has averaged 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 16.1 minutes per tilt in his last 10 games.