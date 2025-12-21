Green ended with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 14 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 loss to Detroit.

Green continues to play a limited role off the bench, having now suited up in four straight games since returning from a shoulder injury. In those four appearances, Green has averaged just 4.5 points and 1.3 steals in 14.4 minutes per contest. He can well and truly be left alone, outside of very deep leagues.