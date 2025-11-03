site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Josh Green: Still out for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Green (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Green's recovery from offseason left shoulder surgery is set to continue. The Hornets have not updated the swingman's return timetable since training camp.
