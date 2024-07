Dallas traded Green to the Hornets as part of a three-team deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

With Klay Thompson joining the Mavericks as part of this deal, Green had to make way and landed in a very good spot for his development. As part of the rebuilding roster in Charlotte, Green could potentially take on a key role on the wings. Last season in Dallas, Green posted averages of 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.