Green underwent surgery Friday to address the instability in his left shoulder and has no timetable for his return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Green missed the last six games of the 2024-25 regular season due to the shoulder injury. The Arizona product started 67 of the 68 games he played in his first season with Charlotte. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a career-high 1.1 steals per game, shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.