Hornets' Josh Green: Won't play vs. Orlando
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Green is dealing with a shoulder injury, which will keep him sidelined. The next chance for him to make his season debut will be Saturday against the Timberwolves.
