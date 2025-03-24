Okogie (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Okogie continues to rehab from a left hamstring strain that has kept him out of action since Jan. 31. His questionable tag for Tuesday's game indicates that he's progressing in his recovery, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction upon his return. Okogie averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over 21.1 minutes per game in the seven outings prior to his hamstring injury.