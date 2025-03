Okogie is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Okogie has missed 27 of the Hornets' last 28 games due to a hamstring injury, so he could operate on a minutes restriction. Sunday will be his third start of the season, and on the year he is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 15.6 minutes per game.