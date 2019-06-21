Hornets' Josh Perkins: Lands in Charlotte

Perkins has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Perkins, voted to the 2018-19 All-WCC team, didn't hear his name called in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with Gonzaga, he averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.3 minutes.

