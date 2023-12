Thor finished Saturday's 135-82 loss to the 76ers with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Thor played meaningful minutes in the loss, yet still managed to produce little on the stat sheet. He's now played 20 minutes just six times in 21 appearances this season, and even if he starts to see elevated playing time on a more consistent basis, he's unlikely to generate enough numbers in any one area to make for an appealing streaming option.