Thor chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over Dallas.

Thor has failed to reach the 20-minute mark in eight of his last 10 outings off the bench, but he has remained valuable after scoring nine or more points in four of his last five contests during that stretch. That said, his contributions are not enough to make him valuable in fantasy even on the deepest formats.