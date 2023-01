Thor recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes during Monday's 130-118 loss to Boston.

Thor remains on the fringe of the rotation, playing fewer than 15 minutes for the fifth straight game. In that time, he has scored a combined 15 points, adding a solitary steal and zero blocks. It feels as though he might struggle to have a meaningful NBA career, and likewise, an unimpactful fantasy career.