Head coach Steve Clifford relayed Tuesday that Thorn should receive additional run against the Raptors, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thor has played 34-plus minutes in two of his last three games, so he likely doesn't have much further to expand his workload. That said, The Hornets are expected to be without the entirety of their starting unit, so the coaching staff could lean on Thor to give them as many minutes as he can handle. Kai Jones is also expected to log some time at power forward Tuesday as the Hornets deploy some unusual lineups.