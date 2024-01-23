Thor racked up seven points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over the Timberwolves.

Thor notched his third game this season with multiple made threes, encapsulating what has been a disappointing season from the perspective of stagnating as a shooter. Through 35 appearances thus far, the 21-year-old is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field on 3.6 shots per game. Thor's 469 minute sample size is small, but his defensive performance has been credible, as the Hornets are 5.5 points better per 100 possessions with Thor on the court compared to when he's on the bench.