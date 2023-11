Thor contributed five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 loss to the Heat.

Thor started with Gordon Hayward (hamstring) out, but he failed to capitalize on the opportunity. There was preseason hype for a Thor breakout entering his third season, but no such output has occurred yet. The 21-year-old is a good defensive piece for Charlotte, but his fantasy upside is non-existent.