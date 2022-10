Thor totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over nine minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Thor has had a limited role for the Hornets off the bench early in the season, and he failed to generate much production during Wednesday's overtime defeat. He's averaged 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game over three appearances this season.