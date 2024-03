Thor ended with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Nets.

Thor played 13 minutes off the bench, offering very little in terms of fantasy production. He has been in and out of the rotation over the past month despite the fact the Hornets are dealing with injuries to multiple players. At this point, there is no reason to consider him a worthwhile fantasy target, even in deeper formants.