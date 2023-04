Thor will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Thor will benefit from the absence of four of the team's usual five starters, stepping into the power forward position in place of P.J. Washington (foot). In four starts this season, Thor has averaged 2.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 22.9 minutes but figures to see a larger role Sunday with Charlotte severely shorthanded.