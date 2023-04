Thor posted eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 loss to Toronto.

Thor got a start in Sunday's contest against Toronto in place of the injured P.J. Washington (foot), finishing two points short of the double-digit scoring mark in the loss. Thor has tallied eight or more points in six straight outings.