Thor finished Saturday's 135-82 loss to the 76ers with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Thor played meaningful minutes in the loss, yet still managed to produce nothing on the stat sheet. It was the sixth time he has played more than 20 minutes all season, a number that is probably too high given what we have seen from him on the floor. Even in deeper formats, Thor holds no fantasy value.