Thor logged nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 99-94 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Thor came off the bench once again during Wednesday's preseason finale, but he had a team-high 28 minutes in the narrow loss. The 20-year-old saw limited playing time for the Hornets as a rookie last year and will likely face an uphill battle for minutes if he begins the 2022-23 campaign with Charlotte.