Thor finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during Monday's 133-121 loss to the Nets.

Thor has had a pretty decent role so far this season, averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game. Thor had a strong offseason which earned him the trust of the coaching staff, and it's worth keeping a close eye on his workloads going forward.