Thor finished Thursday's 115-96 loss to the Pelicans with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.

With Terry Rozier (foot), Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Dennis Smith (illness) all leaving the contest early, Thor garnered an increased role and played his second-most minutes of the season. If Rozier and Oubre remain sidelined moving forward, Thor should be a candidate for a similar role on a regular basis, but his fantasy value would likely be tied to his defensive production, as he's scored in double figures just three times this season.