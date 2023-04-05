Thor closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 loss to the Raptors.

Thor drew reasonably close to a double-double in Tuesday's contest and showed some ability to protect the rim with a pair of swats. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 boards and a block per contest over the last 10 games and should continue to see healthy minutes over the last two regular-season games as the Hornets sit the regulars in the rotation.