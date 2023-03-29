Thor registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 win over the Thunder.

With numerous regulars sidelined, Thor saw an increased role and notched season highs in made field goals, points, assists and minutes played. Over his last seven appearances, Thor has averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.4 minutes off the bench, but his fantasy value will be significantly diminished when Gordon Hayward (thumb) or Kelly Oubre (shoulder) is cleared to suit up again.