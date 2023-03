Thor provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thor failed to put up anything close to fantasy-relevant production Sunday, despite logging 19 minutes. Although he has been a consistent part of the rotation for most of the season, his playing time is typically reliant on the production of others. Given he is well outside the top 400 for the season, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar.