Thor recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 10 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.

While he has been able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation, Thor remains on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful minutes. He has played more than 15 minutes only twice in the past three weeks, failing to score more than five points in any of those games. The Hornets are running a tight rotation at the moment and so while figures to be out there in some capacity, he is not someone to consider, even in deeper formats.