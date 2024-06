The Hornets are declining Thor's fourth-year player option on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thor spent the last three seasons in Charlotte and averaged 3.2 points and rebounds in 12.4 minutes across 63 appearances, including three starts, in 2023-24. However, the 21-year-old forward will now be able to test the open market in free agency.