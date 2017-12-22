Hornets' Julyan Stone: Assigned to G-League
Stone was assigned to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.
Stone has gotten just spot time with the Hornets this season, seeing 25 total minutes and posting six points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block. He'll seemingly continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League.
More News
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Available to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Out 4-to-6 weeks with hamstring strain•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Expected to be available Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...