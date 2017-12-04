Stone (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Magic.

Stone was dealing with an illness over the last few days, but after going through pregame warmups, he's feeling good enough to take the court Monday. All that said, Stone has seen the floor just twice this season and isn't a part of the regular rotation, so he'll be a non-factor in terms of his fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories