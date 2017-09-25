Hornets' Julyan Stone: Dealing with minor groin injury
Stone is dealing with a minor groin injury, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Stone's injury isn't expected to be overly serious, but with training camp starting in just a few days, he could be held out for the first few practices or take part in just limited portions. The Hornets are already set to be without Michael Carter-Williams (knee) for the start of camp, so they'll be missing a few reserve guards. Still, even when healthy, Stone will likely struggle to see enough minutes to be a fantasy relevant option.
