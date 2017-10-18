Stone (hamstring) is expected to be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stone practiced in full Tuesday and was seen at shootaround Wednesday morning, so all signs are pointing to him suiting up against the Pistons. Stone isn't expected to see strong rotational minutes throughout most of the year. But, with starters Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) out Wednesday, Stone may be in line for significant run. It's risky, but he could make for a DFS flier.