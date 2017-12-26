The Hornets assigned Stone to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stone will presumably return to the NBA team ahead of Wednesday's game against the Celtics after suiting up for the G League squad Tuesday against the Wisconsin Herd. The reserve guard hasn't seen regular run in the Charlotte rotation this season, logging a grand total of seven minutes in 13 December contests.

